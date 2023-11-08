Millie Bobby Brown's 'Damsel' set to hit theaters in 2024

Netflix thrilled fans on Tuesday with the release of a new poster for Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming film, Damsel.

The poster provides a tantalizing glimpse of the title character, adorned in torn and tattered attire, bravely standing within the confines of a mountain cave, as the ominous shadow of a dragon looms overhead.

The excitement continued to build as Netflix confirmed that the film is set for a 2024 release.

Originally slated for an October release, Damsel encountered production delays, primarily attributed to both a work stoppage by the actors and the recently resolved writers' strike.

Nevertheless, the anticipation for this fantasy adventure remains high. The film's intriguing premise unfolds as a young woman finds herself ensnared in a treacherous plot after agreeing to marry a handsome prince.

Her fate takes a dramatic turn as she is cast into a perilous cave inhabited by a fire-breathing dragon.

With her survival hinging solely on her intellect and determination, the storyline promises an enthralling cinematic journey.

Directed by the talented Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Damsel promises to be a thrilling addition to Millie Bobby Brown's growing body of work, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its release in 2024.

On the same day, Netflix offered a glimpse of the opening scene of the highly anticipated fifth season of Stranger Things, the show that catapulted Bobby Brown to international fame.

However, the production of this beloved series has faced delays due to the ongoing actors' strike.



