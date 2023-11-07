Jungkook praised as Michael Jackson after new video

Jungkook praised as 'lost son of Michael Jackson' after new video

BTS member Jungkook, who performed choreography in the new video for his song Standing Next to You, has been compared to King of Pop, Michael Jackson.



Jungkook has sent fans wild with his album Golden, particularly for a collaboration with the likes of Major Lazer. Within the first 24 hours, it had reportedly moved more than two million copies.



The official music video for Standing Next to You was released on November 3, and has garnered more than 23 million views on YouTube within a week.



In the video, Jungkook is seen twirling on the dancefloor, pulling off moves that demonstrate that he’s as skilled a dancer as he is a singer. The artist performed the iconic crotch-grabbing, hip-thrusting routine Michael Jackson had become known for.



Fans immediately took to Twitter/X to proclaim him as JUNGKOOK JACKSON. Many took screengrabs of the performance or shared bite-sized clips, with one writing: "jungkook Jackson did it again u guys my soul nearly left my body."

Another chimed in, "Those moves. My JungKook Jackson. Im so proud of you JungKookie."