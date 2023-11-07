Meghan Markle sparks reactions with new move amid bitter fall out with royal family

Meghan Markle sparks reactions with her new move

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who is set to write her own memoir, has sparked reactions for her new venture.



Meghan has reportedly decided to sign new deals about her career. She's also said to be writing her own memoir.

Th Duchess of Sussex's 'imminent' return to spotlight has been dubbed as 'Meghanaissance' as she's reportedly planning to relaunch her career with likely new deals.



The 42-year-old seems to be impressed by her husband and planning to release her tell-all book following the success of Harry's 'Spare'.



There are also speculations that the Duchess would return to the acing to remain in the spotlight amid rumours of her professional split with Harry, who reportedly wants to continue his charity work.

The former Suits star is reportedly also planning to return to TV after legal war with sister and bitter fallout with the royal family.

Meghan's likely comeback, following a muted few weeks, is believed to be imminent. She has been rarely in the spotlight for a number of weeks, while Harry took a more prominent role.