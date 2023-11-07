Abigail Breslin requests ‘not to speculate’ costar Evan Ellingson’s cause of death

Abigail Breslin is mourning the loss of her on-screen brother, Evan Ellingson, who passed away at the age of 35 on Sunday.
The former child actor was found dead in a Fontana, California, in a sober-living home on Sunday.
Breslin starred with Ellingson in the 2009 movie My Sister’s Keeper. The two played siblings Anna and Jesse Fitzgerald.
While penning a lengthy tribute to the late actor, Breslin requested people to “not speculate on the details out of respect for his family including his daughter.”
The CSI: Miami actor had struggled with drugs in the past but had been doing better, per Ellingson’s father, Michael who told TMZ.
“Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being. He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper,” Breslin began her tribute on Instagram.
“Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills.”
Breslin described the actor as “silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull” and added that he was “energetic and the life of the party.”
She added that while she “didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in [her] mind as a wonderful and sweet soul.”
The tribute ended with Breslin expressing her sadness but adding Ellingson’s “humour, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever.”
