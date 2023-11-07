Taylor Swift ‘trying to protect’ Sophie Turner following Joe Jonas divorce

Taylor Swift tried to protect her pal Sophie Turner from the paparazzi in their recent outings following her messy split from now-estranged Joe Jonas.
The Game of Thrones alum, who was spotted multiple times with the Lover singer and her close friends, seemingly avoided the spotlight with her low-profile appearances.
In conversation with The Mirror, Judi James, a body language expert shared, "Sophie Turner was seen holding hands with Taylor like Brittany Mahomes on a previous night out, suggesting a kind of 'big sis' protective response after Sophie's split from her husband."
James further added that Turner "wants to look like less of a party animal" amid the ongoing conflict with her former love interest.
The expert further added that Taylor, who also dated Joe for a brief period of time in 2008, has always walked ahead hinting that she might be helping Turner in keeping a slightly lower and more subdued profile in public.
On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."
Just after the two months of their separation, Turner was recently seen sharing a kiss with the British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson.
Jonas tied the knot with Turner in 2019.
The ex-couple share two daughters Willa, three and Delphine, one.
