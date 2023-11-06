Kate Middleton takes out 'frustration' with style evolution

The Duchess of Cambridge notably steps out in more tailored clothes

Kate Middleton has been adopting changes in her appearance in a bid to ease the public into her future role as Queen as well as relieve herself from her 'frustration' over the public.

A source told The Sun that the Duchess of Cambridge opted to change up her style in hopes of changing the public’s perception about her.

“Catherine has sometimes been frustrated that her style is what’s reported and commented on, rather than her substance," the source said.

“She realises that what she wears can convey a huge amount in a role where she has to be very careful with what she says.”

In place of the Princess of Wales’ elegant flowy dresses, she has been recently seen donning more tailored suits, trousers and blazers in a bid to put up a more serious demeanour to prove that she is more than ready for the job.

“But there’s been a deliberate strategy to rewear outfits and look more businesslike in what is a huge step up in her role.

“She would prefer the focus to be on what she says and does, rather than on what she wears.”