Queen Camilla ‘only one’ with power to end rift between King Charles, Prince Harry

King Charles may be looking to make chart a course of reconciliation with his younger son, Prince Harry.
Prince William’s estranged brother, Harry, and Meghan Markle have had strained ties with the royal family, after they stepped down from their senior working royal positions in 2020.
Now, after three, years the King is looking to heal the rift and his wife Queen Camilla is the one who is ‘holding the reigns’ in the matter.
In a report by The Daily Beast, Tom Sykes revealed that Charles has a “strategic need” to reconcile with his and Princess Diana’s younger son. During their ongoing rift, Harry demanded that his father and brother make an apology for the treatment he and his wife received by the royals.
“It has been reported that Charles [also] wants an apology from Harry, but that's far from the case,” a friend close to the King told The Daily Beast. “The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?”
In the report, the rift between father-son was referred to as “essentially a family matter” that only Queen Camilla would be able to mend.
“The division between state and family is sacrosanct, so Camilla will be pivotal in all this,” the source told the outlet.
“[Camilla] is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to. She is a pragmatist, and I’m sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed.”
