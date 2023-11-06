Matthew Perry may become Hollywood Walk of Fame honouree after death

Matthew Perry as Hollywood Walk of Fame honouree after death

Matthew Perry may be honoured with a belated star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, after his death at 54 because to apparent drowning.



It will be up to Perry's family, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which is responsible for placing the well-known plaques in Tinseltown pavements, confirmed to ET.

They continued by saying that although they haven't heard from any family members yet, it would be a "beautiful thing" if it happened.

After being nominated, the Friends star was first chosen for a star in 2013. However, no ceremony was ever planned, and the award expired in 2018.

Following an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home, the actor passed away on October 28. In his 2022 book, Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, he was upfront about his battles with addiction.

He also revealed in an interview that he didn't want to be remembered solely for his work as an actor or for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the popular NBC sitcom, which ran for ten seasons.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," Perry told in an interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast in November 2022.

"And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

Fortunately, after Perry passed away, his vision was realized on Friday when the Matthew Perry Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports people with drug addiction, was established.