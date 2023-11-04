Ekin-Su Culculoglu opens up about her relationship with Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has opened up about her relationship with her on/off boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti insisting that they just 'ignore the hate'.

The Love Islander, 29, claimed in a new interview that she and her boyfriend, 28, 'live normal lives' after rekindling their romance.

Ekin-Su told The Mirror: 'We just ignore and we just live our lives privately and we focus on each other, like a normal couple and we're really happy.

'We just ignore the hate, ignore the pressure and live a normal life. That's what makes us happy.'

The couple recently gave their relationship another go, after announcing very publicly in June that they had split after 11 months together.

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned the winners of Love Island in 2022 after a turbulent romance.

Last month, Davide spoke out about the reason why he had split from Ekin-Su Culculoglu, revealing their romance broke down after they failed to see eye-to-eye on various issues and that a temporary separation was 'needed'.