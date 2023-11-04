Martin Scorsese in awe of Brendan Fraser’s performance in Killers of the Flower Moon

File Footage

Martin Scorsese has recently praised Brendan Fraser for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.



In a new interview with LADBible, Scorsese gushed over Fraser, saying, “We thought he'd be great for the lawyer, and I admired his work over the years.”

Brendan appeared in Scorsese’ directed movie in the role of attorney W.S. Hamilton, representing Robert De Niro’s character William Hale in court.

A few netizens slammed the Mummy star performance in the movie, describing it “too exaggerated or over-the-top”.

However, Scorsese believed that Fraser’s “delivery as perfect”.

“Brendan actually came in for I think a couple of weeks on the picture, particularly when it was in our later shoot,” explained the director.

The director mentioned, “We had a really good time working together, particularly with Leo [DiCaprio]. Particularly in the scene where he says, ‘They're putting a noose around your neck, he's saving you, dumb boy’.”

“He brought the whole scene down on Leo,” remarked Scorsese.

The director added, “It was perfect. And Brendan had that girth. He’s big in the frame at that time. He's a wonderful actor and he was just great to work with.”

Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon is Fraser’s first movie after he won Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The Whale earlier this year.