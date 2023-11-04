Paddy McGuinness makes emotional statement as he reveals dad died from cancer

Paddy McGuinness made an emotional statement on the show Don't Look Down last night after disclosing the loss of his father to colon cancer.

The 50-year-old TV presenter joined other celebrities in confronting his fear of heights by embarking on a never-before-attempted high-wire walk across the London Stadium to raise funds for cancer research.

In the final episode of the Channel 4 series, aired on Friday, Paddy became deeply moved as he delivered a heartfelt message to his co-stars before the high-wire walk.

Holding back tears and with a glassy-eyed gaze, he expressed how cancer affects every family and shared his personal experiences of losing his father to colon cancer and his brother's battle with leukemia.

The poignant tribute to their families brought Paddy and his co-stars to tears in a profoundly emotional moment.

Speaking to The Mirror, Paddy revealed his hope for a cure within his lifetime and his commitment to raising funds for ongoing research.

He said: 'I hope, please God, that one day we open the paper - or more likely an iPad - and see that headline, that they’ve finally found a cure for cancer.