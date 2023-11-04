Jacob Elordi ate bacon everyday to play Elvis Presley in ‘Priscilla’

Jacorb Elordi’s had to eat a lot of bacon to get into character for Priscilla.

The cast of the newly-released biopic, including leads Elordi, Cailee Spaeny, and director Sofia Coppola sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this week, when Elordi, who plays The King himself, opened up about his pork-inspired method acting to channel Elvis Presley.

As the Oscar-winning director revealed that the real-life Priscilla, 78, who also served as an executive producer for the biographical drama, told the filmmakers that “Elvis liked really burned bacon,” Elordi chimed in.

“I averaged, like, a pound of bacon a day,” he said. “It’s not that noticeable ‘cause I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been,” the six-foot-five actor quipped.

But Elordi wasn’t the only one who wanted to do justice to the Presleys’ portrayal.



During a New York Film Festival last month, the Kissing Booth actor sung praises about his leading lady, Spaeny, stating that “there is no gap in Cailee’s performance.”

The 25-year-old budding actress also joked that she and Elordi were “good study buddies,” studying up on their characters and even quizzing each other.

Priscilla was released in theatres on Friday.