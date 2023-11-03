14 soldiers martyred as terrorists attack security convoy in Gwadar

Security forces personnel are seen in this undated photo. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Fourteen soldiers lost their lives when terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Gwadar, the military's media wing said Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the unfortunate incident occurred when the security convoy was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district.

The military's wing added that a sanitisation operation was being carried out in the area and perpetrators of "this heinous act will be hunted down [and] brought to justice".

The ISPR mentioned that the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of "our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve".



More to follow...