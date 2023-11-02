Apes rise again in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer

The trailer for the upcoming film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released, and it teases a new and epic battle for the future of the planet.



The film, which is the fourth installment in the rebooted franchise, is set many years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, and finds the apes living in a peaceful society.

However, their peace is threatened when a group of humans arrives, seeking to reclaim the planet for themselves.

The trailer shows the apes preparing for war, with Caesar (Owen Teague) leading his people into battle. The humans are led by a ruthless colonel (Freya Allen), who is determined to wipe out the apes.

The trailer also features stunning visuals, including sweeping shots of lush forests and epic battle scenes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 24, 2024. The film is directed by Wes Ball and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Kevin Durant, and Peter McCone.

The trailer has been met with excitement from fans of the franchise, who are eager to see the next chapter in the story of the apes. The film is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024.