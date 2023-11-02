Ashley Roberts secretly dating artist after Giovanni Pernice split

Ashley Roberts is now in a new relationship with artist George Rollinson, reported DailyMail.

The 42-year-old Pussycat Doll recently went on a romantic holiday to Dubai with her boyfriend, George, who is 25 years old.

During their trip, they enjoyed the beautiful sunsets at the beachfront Caesars Palace Hotel and dined at the upscale Italian restaurant Scalini.

Ashley, a Heart Radio presenter, shared moments from her vacation on Instagram, including a glimpse of her new partner resting his hand on her thigh in the back of a taxi.

The artist collaborated with boxer Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury last Saturday, decorating the Cameroonian's boots with his own designs and has created elaborate pieces for the likes of celebrity clients Drake and Anthony Joshua.

George, who is 17 years Ashley's junior, is her first serious partner since her split from Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice in 2020.

'They have chosen to keep their relationship private for now but gradually have started sharing snippets from their life together on social media.

'George is extremely successful in his own right, creating artwork for massive names and establishing himself in his craft from a young age.

'Ashley isn't at all bothered about their age difference... they have similar interests, and he has inspired her creatively, she hasn't felt this way in a long time.'

Following the couple's Dubai getaway, Ashley uploaded a series of photos captioning the post: 'Dubai my lover. Dubai my friend.'