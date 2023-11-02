Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See' adaptation receives negative reviews

Netflix's adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See has faced harsh criticism.

Critics have called it a "terrible mess" and a "one-way ticket to Triteland." The historical drama, based on an award-winning book, has been labeled a "ghastly failure."

The show has been panned for its subpar acting, uninspiring script, and lackluster direction. Many critics have noted that the acting is generally poor, with only a few exceptions like Louis Hofmann's performance as Werner Albrech.

The script is often criticized for being clichéd and unoriginal, while the direction is described as heavy-handed and lacking subtlety.

Beyond these general critiques, specific elements of the show have been targeted.

The portrayal of blindness is seen as inaccurate and insensitive, and the depiction of Nazi Germany is criticized for being superficial and oversimplified.

If reviews' responses are any indication, though, the predicted hit fell short of expectations.

Check out the ratings below:

The 'terrible mess' of a show, with all the sophistication of “Allo, Allo!”, has drawn criticism from Lucy Mangan of The Guardian.

“Prepare for twee acting, a woeful script and accents that get vurse and vurse,’ she wrote in a review.

Netflix has been accused of “reducing a Pulitzer-winner to a banal, turgid muddle” by Michael Hogan of The Telegraph, who gave the show two out of five stars.

“It's epic, it's starry... and it's as subtle as a doodlebug,” he wrote.

“Steven Knight and Shawn Levy have coated Anthony Doerr's masterpiece in toffee.”