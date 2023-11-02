Sophie Turner ‘casually dating a few people’ following split from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is finally closing her chapter with estranged husband Joe Jonas after they split earlier in September.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, 27, appears to be jumping back into the dating pool as she was spotted locking lips with British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson, 29, over the weekend, per the UK Sun.

Now, per an insider quoted by Us Weekly, the Game of Thrones alum is “open to the idea of dating again,” but she “isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment.”

The source added that the Turner and Pearson “are not serious at all” but she is “definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

The Jonas Brother frontman filed for divorce with Turner after four years of marriage in September after the pair seem to have a falling out. The couple share two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

The proceeding had gotten messy initially but the exes recently settled on a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters.

In the weeks following their split, Turner had been hanging out with pal Taylor Swift, as she joined the singer to support her new beau Travis Kelce at the New York Jets’ MetLife Stadium, last month.

The insider shared that “one of the reasons she [went] to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she’s newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL.”

The source continued, that Turner is “casually dating a few people” as there are a few men she’s shown interest in but she “isn’t jumping into anything or settling down.”