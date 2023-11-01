King Charles reminds Prince Harry, Meghan a royal lesson

King Charles III has stunned fans with his wise strategy to win hearts and remain popular among the people during his historic visit to Kenya.

The 74-year-old monarch, who silently teaches manners and lessons to his royal relatives, seemingly reminded his youngest son Harry and his wife Meghan a crucial royal lesson with his admirable actions.

The King "requested" to fly to Kenya on a "sustainable" plane, in what seemed to be directed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who took a private jet to the Caribbean earlier this month.



The King and Queen, who are making history with their first Commonwealth trip of their reign, travelled on the RAF Voyager.

Cameron Walker, the Royal Correspondent for GB News, while sharing a video of the couple on the plane, added: "Their Majesties flew to Kenya on RAF Voyager (the aircraft used to transport British VIPs) with its fuel tanks filled with 40 percent sustainable aviation fuel, at King Charles’s request."

On the other hand, Meghan and Harry took a Dassault Falcon 7X jet to fly from New Jersey to Canouan for a holiday earlier this month after attending a summit in New York. The couple took a private jet again for a four-hour trip between the exclusive retreat and Atlanta, Georgia. The couple had just attended a conference hosted by Project Healthy Minds.

Many critics have pointed out the US-based couple's hypocrisy for warning people about their carbon footprint, while continuing to take private jets themselves.



However, King Charles, who has long campaigned to protect the planet, continued the royal tradition. While some of Meghan and Harry's critics think the monarch took a dig at the couple with his move.