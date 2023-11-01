Read more: Matthew Perry's autopsy rules out drug abuse

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54

Matthew Perry did not die of a drug overdose.

The initial toxicology results confirmed that the late actor didn’t have any fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death.

The Friends alum was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

Upon searching the property, the law enforcement authorities came across a handful of prescription drugs, including anti-depressants, anti-anxiety pills, meds for COPD, and more.

A full toxicology report is still pending, which will reveal whether the Mr. Sunshine actor had harmful amounts of the aforementioned medicines.

Perry’s lifeless body was discovered by his assistant, who had gone outside to run some errands.

He tried to “reposition” the body by bringing it above the water, before calling first responders on suspicion of cardiac arrest.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Monday that the autopsy of the deceased has been completed.

However, they deferred declaring a cause of death until full results are provided.

Perry had been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol throughout his life; he expanded on his issues in his tell-all memoir titled, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing released last year.

