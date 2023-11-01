JoJo Siwa explains why she ditched her iconic hair bow: ‘It felt right’

JoJo Siwa said goodbye to her “JoJo with a Bow Bow” era two years ago.

Siwa, 20, made the revelation during the first episode of her new iHeart podcast, JoJo Siwa Now, explaining the reason that she ditched her trademark bow was simply that she outgrew them.

“I am now 20 years old,” she expressed, noting that even though she has nothing against it, she hasn’t worn a bow in her hair for two years.

The hair accessory, along with her side ponytail, was career-defining for the Dance Moms alum, even forming her brand image, prompting people to question if she would ever stop wearing it.

And then one day, on her 18th birthday, something clicked.

“I literally was like, ‘I don’t want to war it today.’ And my mom was like, ‘OK, so don’t.’ And I was like, ‘Alright. That feels right,” Siwa recalled.

Regardless, the TikTok star hasn’t been able to shed her bow image, nor is she trying to.

Recalling an incident where a young girl approached her and asked her, “Are you ‘JoJo with a Bow Bow?’” Siwa said that though she was caught off-guard with her old moniker, she’s “not mad about it.”

“I still love JoJo bows. I love what JoJo bows mean. I love what they stand for. I love my past of wearing them every day. I still sometimes stick little bows in,” she admitted.

Having chopped off her hair in 2022, Siwa won’t be rocking her signature high side-ponytail accessorized with the iconic bow any time soon.