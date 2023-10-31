Lizzo dresses as iconic Elvira: Mistress of the Dark character for Halloween

Lizzo dresses as Elvira: Mistress of the Dark for Halloween

Lizzo appeared to be in Halloween spirit as the rapper channelled famous character Elvira from 1988 comedy horror film, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.



The 35-year-old singer who is famous for creating bizarre Halloween looks over the years, opted to embrace darkness with a spooky transformation.

The Grammy-winner artist donned a similar black velvet gown which previously wore by Elvira, a character played by Cassandra Peterson.

Several fans lauded the Truth Hurts vocalist for creating striking similar outfit as the 90s famous character.



One fan wrote, "Lizzo ate as she always does."



"QUEEN OF DARKNESS RETURNS," another chimed in.



Lizzo/Instagram

In September, Lizzo received a Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition gala in Los Angeles in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit filed by her former employees.

Earlier, in August, the musician was accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by her former employees.

As per recent reports by Page Six, the artist and her legal team got signed declarations from 18 of her staffers that refute the claims made by three of her ex-dancers in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

