King Charles, Queen Camilla kick off five-day State Visit in Kenya

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Kenya on for an official state visit which will formally begin on Wednesday.

As the couple landed in the country on Tuesday, they were welcomed by the President, His Excellency Dr William Ruto and the First Lady, Her Excellency Mrs Rachel Ruto at State House in Nairobi, Kenya for a Ceremonial Welcome.

A red carpet was laid out for the King and Queen for their arrival. The King was also given a Guard of Honour after a twenty-one-gun salute.

Charles and Camilla are each meant to attend bilateral meetings. Charles will be meeting the President and Camilla will meet the First Lady. They will also meet with the Kenyan Defence Forces and Commanders of the Army, Air Force and Navy.

According to DailyMail, Charles is expected to acknowledge head-on the “more painful” aspects of Britain’s colonial relationship with Kenya during the five-day State Visit, which also includes the atrocities perpetuated during the Mau Mau rebellion.

At the end of the day, a state banquet will be held in the King and Queen's honour where Charles will give a speech to guests who will include prominent Kenyans and figures from the UK.