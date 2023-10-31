Victoria Beckham looks gorgeous in famous gown she designed for Kim Kardashian

Victoria Beckham appeared absolutely gorgeous as she gracefully donned the renowned satin gown she exclusively designed for Kim Kardashian.

The 49-year-old fashion designer treated her Instagram followers to a sizzling video on Monday, showcasing her modeling the exquisite attire.

This exquisite creation was crafted by the former singer for Kim, 43, who proudly wore it on the runway at Victoria's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in September.

Speaking to the camera as she recorded herself in the mirror, the English pop star captioned her video: 'I created this dress exclusively for @kimkardashian to wear at my #VBSS24 show in Paris. I immediately wanted it!

'The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!! Sign up to be the first to access this limited-edition drop!! Kisses xx,' she finished.

The glamorous but versatile number features a scooped neckline, and flaunted Victoria's slender figure.

The former Spice Girl also added a clip wearing the dress to her stories, as well as a picture of Kim stunning at her catwalk show event in Paris and captioned 'kisses @kimkardashian xx.'

Kim accessorised with layers of diamond jewellery, seven years after she was robbed at gunpoint during the event.