David Schwimmer spotted for first time since Matthew Perry tragic death

David Schwimmer was photographed entering his New York City apartment on Sunday, just one day following the tragic passing of his Friends co-star, Matthew Perry.



Matthew, renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom, was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub on Saturday at his Pacific Palisades residence in Los Angeles. He was found by his assistant, who promptly alerted first responders, and a team arrived to find the actor deceased at the scene. Matthew was only 54 years old at the time of his death.

David, known for his role as Ross Geller in Friends, was seen in a casual ensemble as he arrived at his NYC home. Later, he was captured flashing a peace sign to photographers while receiving a takeout order.

None of the Friends cast have shared tributes for Matthew since his death, but sources have claimed they're currently working on a joint statement.

David, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow are said to be "reeling" following the death of their close friend. The source said they feel as though they have "lost a brother".

Perry was allegedly discovered dead by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.

As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.