Friends' Helen Baxendale appears DOWNCAST since Matthew Perry death

Friends star Helen Baxendale appeared downcast as she was seen for the first time since the death of her former co-star, Matthew Perry.

Perry, who won millions of hearts with his iconic performance as Chandler Bing in the television sitcom, Friends, was found dead in his hot tub on Saturday afternoon of a suspected drowning, though the LA County coroner's office currently list's the case status of the actor's death as 'open.' An autopsy has been scheduled.

Baxendale, 53, joined the sitcom in series four, playing Ross' (David Schwimmer) English love interest Emily Waltham for 14 episodes.

The actress, who previously called the cast of Friends 'very nice and professional', cut a low profile in Richmond on Monday as she took her dog for a walk, keeping her head down and checking her phone on several occasions.

Friends, which followed the lives of six friends in their 20s living in New York, was a smash hit across the globe when it aired between 1994 and 2004, and re-runs still remain hugely popular years later.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom, alongside Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, and Schwimmer as Ross.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, as reported by the publication, states that the determination of Matthew Perry's cause of death has been postponed, and a request for further investigation has been made.