King Charles' real test begins as Kenyans demand compensation

King Charles, who heads to Kenya on his first visit to a Commonwealth country as Britain’s monarch, will acknowledge "painful aspects of the UK and Kenya's shared history".

All eyes are on The 74-year-old's trip to the country as Kenyans have demanded compensation ahead the monarch's historic visit.

"I wish to inform him that we should be compensated for the hardship that we went through," Ngasura, now about 100 years old, told Reuters outside his house.



Buckingham Palace has already said that the King's visit, which begins on Tuesday, will acknowledge "painful aspects of the UK and Kenya's shared history".



"Our people, most of them, are living below poverty level," said Joel Kimetto, a representative of the Kipsigis ethnic group, of which the Talai are one of 196 clans.



A spokesperson for the British government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office noted that the UK government had previously expressed regret for abuses committed during a 1952-1960 uprising in central Kenya against colonial rule.

The British ruled for more than six decades before Kenyan won its independence in 1963.

It agreed to an out-of-court settlement in 2013 to pay almost 20 million pounds to elderly Kenyans who suffered torture during what is known by Kenyans as "the emergency" after a London court ruled the victims could sue.

“We believe the most effective way for the UK to respond to the wrongs of the past is to ensure that current and future generations learn the lessons from history, and that we continue to work together to tackle today’s challenges,” the spokesperson said in response to questions from Reuters.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father Charles will not travel to western Kenya during his visit, which will take him to the capital Nairobi and eastern port city of Mombasa, according to a statement from the palace.



Buckingham Palace is framing King Charles III's visit as one that "will celebrate the close links between the British and Kenyan people". However, some historians and experts believe it will really be tough test for the monarch.