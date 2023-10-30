PCB responds to Inzamam ul Haq's untimely resignation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday broke silence on Inzamam ul Haq's resignation as chief selection following "conflict of interest" allegations levelled against him.

Earlier in the day, Inzamam resigned from his post following allegations accusing the former captain of being a partner in a company involved in players' management.

Responding to the chief selector's resignation, the board announced the formation of a five-member fact-finding committee to probe the "conflict of interest" allegations levelled against Inzamam over team selection.

"The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner," the board's brief statement mentioned.

The development comes as the Pakistan team, on the verge of an exit from the World Cup in India, is already facing criticism and the board is also involved in a controversy after the PCB head leaked skipper Babar Azam's private conversation with a top board official.

"People speak without research. Questions were raised on me so I decided that it was better I resign," Inzamam said in a statement according to Geo News.

Inzamam — who was appointed to the post in August — mentioned that he was available if the cricket board would initiate an investigation.

"People are making statements without research. I told the PCB to do their research. I have no relation with the player-agent company," he clarified.

Inzamam, who served in the same post from August 2016 until July 2019, said he was "saddened" by such allegations. "I told the board that if they had any doubts, they should investigate it."