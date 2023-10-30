‘Friends’ cast ‘devastated’ by Matthew Perry’s tragic death

‘Friends’ cast will ‘devastated’ by Matthew Perry’s tragic death

Following the tragic death of Matthew Perry, the cast the beloved sitcom Friends are reeling from the shocking news.

According to a source cited by Page Six, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are “reeling” from the death of their “brother” as they prepare to release a joint statement for Perry.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” an industry source told the outlet. “It’s just devastating.”

Perry, who was known for playing the lovable character Chandler Bing on 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, was found dead in his Los Angeles home Saturday at age 54. The actor’s body was found in a hot tub at his home.

“The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times,” the source added. “And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely.”

The 17 Again actor had been open about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction while the show was still on-air. However, the cast had remained close after the show wrapped.

Perry told Diane Sawyer in a 2022 interview that Aniston, 54, was “the one that reached out the most” and he was “grateful” to her for that. He also revealed that she was the one who had initially confronted him on his substance abuse.