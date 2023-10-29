David Beckham accused of twisting ‘narrative’ in Netflix documentary

David Beckham’s Netflix documentary Beckham has been recently tagged as a medium for star’s mere positive PR.



The Sunday Times of UK has conducted an investigation into the recent four-hour Netflix documentary series Beckham, which chronicles the turbulent career of football superstar David Beckham.

The investigation uncovered six instances of what the publication alleges is historical revisionism intended to preserve Beckham's reputation.

For example, World Cup match 1998. According to the documentary, Beckham faced enmity from Man United followers even after receiving a red card and being sent off the field for fouling an Argentine player. However, he managed to redeem himself by the end of the subsequent season.

The Sunday Times claims that from the minute he returned home, Beckham maintained his popularity at his home field.

More of these examples by Deadline lend weight to the claim that these films are little more than polished publicity stunts for the celebrities involved, who are almost always listed as "executive producers" in the credits.

Whatever the case, supporters seem to be flooding in nonetheless.

Although Netflix oversaw a £1 price increase for its members in the same region, Beckham's documentary series has already attracted a record 3.4 million subscribers in the UK.