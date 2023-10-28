Meg Ryan reflects on joyful experience of being a mother to two children

Meg Ryan has recently reflected on her “joyful” experience of being a parent to two children.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, Meg said, “I have two of the greatest kids.”

“It is a joy to me to know both of them,” added the 61-year-old.

Meg revealed that becoming a mother “instantly makes you not the most important person in the room”.

Meg, who makes her return to the screen as the actress, director and co-writer of What Happens Later compared act of raising her children to being a host.

“I just feel like, ‘Have I been a good host?’ Are they inspired? Are they happy? Are they safe?” stated the When Harry Met Sally actress.

Talking about her children, Meg shared that both of them are so different.

“Both Jack and Daisy True are hilarious, they're smart, they are kind, they're interested in other people, they're curious about the world,” mentioned the mother-of-two.

She remarked, “I feel like both of them make the world a little better, and I just feel so proud of them.”

“I'm so proud of both,” added the actress.