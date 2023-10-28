James Blunt shares insight into his life as a popstar in documentary film

James Blunt has recently shared insight into his life as a popstar in his new funny documentary movie.



In the video clip shared on media portals, Blunt was seen filming the 2022 Greatest Hit Tour with director Chris Atkins who captured him in Europe.

The movie showcases You Are Beautiful chanting antivaxxers in New Zealand as well as “overzealous fans encounter and weird interviews".

Speaking about the documentary, Blunt told the outlet, “I was hoping I'd come across as the English equivalent of Tom Cruise. It hasn't really turned out that way.”

During antivaxxer protest in New Zealand, police officials used the singer’s hit tracks to disperse the crowd. However, Blunt wrote on X for New Zealand police, “Give me a shout if this doesn't work.”

In one of the clips, the protesters were seen singing Blunt’s 2005 hit track, You Are Beautiful while grooving in the rain.

After the footage, Blunt said, “They were dancing along and singing along. Truth is...they liked it.”

The movie also reflected on the star's time in the military as he served in NATO's peacekeeping forces during the Kosovo civil war in 1999.

The movie also portrays Blunt rise to stardom back in 2005 and explained how he led to a vicious media criticism, calling him the “most hated man in pop”.

Robert Hayden, tour manager of Blunt, described as the singer as a “narcissistic psychopath”, adding, “If you read the book Psychopath Test some of them end up being serial murderers, some of them end up being popstars.”