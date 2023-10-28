Karishma Kapoor in ‘tears’ after watching Kareena's 'The Buckingham Murders'

Karisma Kapoor proved to be the biggest cheerleader of her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, as she lauded her remarkable performance in the movie, The Buckingham Murders.

The renowned sister duo, who has been a part of Indian film industry, shared a very close bond with each other.

Karishma took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note after watching her younger sister’s mystery movie at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival which took place on October 27.

In a shared post, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress shared a beautiful picture with Kareena and wrote, "Always your biggest cheerleader, can’t wait for everyone to see what you have done in The Buckingham Murders."



Moreover, the veteran Bollywood actress dropped a still from the thriller film and showered praise on her sister’s work in the movie.



"What a gripping and gut wrenching film, Fabulous performance by the sister who had me in tears," she added.

While appreciating the whole team of The Buckingham Murders, Karisma further shared, "such excellent performance by every cast member Loved it. Congrats to the entire team."

Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena herself, the movie is set to release on March 22, 2024.

