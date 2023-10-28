Who is Robert De Niro's girlfriend? Lowdown on Tiffany Chen

Tiffany Chen is mother of Robert De Niro's 7th child.

Robert De Niro, found his way into the spotlight when he was first spotted with Tiffany Chen in August 2021, after his November 2018 separation from ex-wife Grace Hightower.



The De Niro-Chen romance, which ignited with a burst of rumors following their PDA-filled outing, actually traces its roots back several years when the two first crossed paths while working on a movie project together in 2015.

Despite their jet-setting adventures across Europe and dinner dates, both maintained a discreet stance, shying away from making public statements about the status of their relationship.

In May 2023, De Niro surprised the world by announcing the arrival of his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.

It was later revealed that the child was welcomed into the world with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, thanks to confirmation from De Niro's About My Father co-star, Kim Cattrall.

Who is Tiffany Chen? A martial arts instructor

Tiffany Chen is not just a pretty face by De Niro's side. She is a martial arts connoisseur with an illustrious career that boasts numerous gold medals and world titles.

Born into a kung-fu family, she's the daughter of Grandmaster William C.C. Chen, and her passion for martial arts shines through her impressive accomplishments.

"I never practiced tai chi with the intention of looking to fight. I learned the form, I learned some push hands, and then I started competing in push hands," revealed Chen, who embarked on her first push hands competition at the tender age of 16.

By the age of 26, her journey in martial arts led her to be inducted into the martial arts magazine's Hall of Fame as the competitor of the year in February 2011.

She stated, "My plan has always been to learn how to be as great as my father."

How old is Tiffany Chen?

While some reports suggest she hovers around the age of 45, others raise eyebrows by pointing out that she earned a coveted spot in the Inside Kung-Fu magazine's Hall of Fame in 2011 at the tender age of 26, which would place her closer to 39.

She has a background in dance

Martial arts may be Tiffany Chen's main stage, but her journey to becoming a martial arts powerhouse is nothing short of diverse.

Ballet and hula were among her earliest passions.At the age of five, she added swimming and gymnastics to her repertoire.

But the list of her accomplishments doesn't end there. By the time she was eight, Chen delved into figure skating, and her talents shone through when she clinched three gold medals in a regional competition by the age of 11.

The Movie that united Tiffany and Robert

Sometimes, destiny unfolds on a movie set, and for Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro, their paths converged on the set of the 2015 film, The Intern.

In this charming story, Chen portrayed a Tai Chi instructor who lent her wisdom to De Niro's character, creating an unspoken bond between the two talents.

She and De Niro were first linked in 2021

They were spotted strolling hand in hand during a sojourn in the South of France. The backdrop of the Mediterranean provided the perfect stage for their romantic escapade.

A series of photographs, obtained by The Daily Mail, revealed the couple sharing an intimate kiss.

The glam yacht, where their love story unfolded, was none other than the property of Robert De Niro's billionaire business partner, James Packer.

Tiffany has met some of De Niro's friends

The lovebirds stepped out for a memorable evening at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. They weren't alone on this occasion, as they were joined by esteemed friends Harvey Keitel and Billy Crystal.

The evidence of their convivial gathering was captured by none other than the watchful lens of the Daily Mail, the eyewitness account of the evening revealed that the group indulged in a weekday dinner, staying until the restaurant's closing hours.

Tiffany welcomed De Niro's 7th child, a baby girl

Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child into the world on April 6, 2023 at 80. He proudly announced during a sit-down interview with ET Canada in May of the same year.

At that moment, De Niro didn't disclose the identity of the child's mother, but it was soon confirmed by his co-star, Kim Cattrall, that Tiffany Chen was the proud mother.



With May came the introduction of the world to his baby daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

De Niro made it clear that this precious addition to his family was a well-planned and cherished blessing.

He emphasized his role as a supportive partner, stating, "I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

She was diagnosed with Bell's palsy

Tiffany Chen's path to motherhood took an unexpected turn when she encountered a harrowing postpartum health complication after giving birth to her child with Robert De Niro.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings in July, she described how, upon returning home, she started to notice peculiar changes in her body.

"My tongue felt strange, a little tingly, just starting to get a bit numb. Then, I realized my face just felt weird. I didn't know what the feeling was that I was having. It felt weird," she recounted.

Gayle King, keen to delve deeper, asked if her reflection in the mirror appeared different. Chen nodded, saying, "Yeah."

Chen vividly recalled, "When I got home, it was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself. And then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit.

I called my doctor while trying to eat, and I couldn't. I was starting to slur. So I said, There's something really going on here."

Prompted by her doctor's advice, Chen rushed to the hospital, where the severity of her condition unfolded. "Go right to the hospital, they told me," she recounted.

"The hospital admitted me, and I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital."

She celebrated Robert De Niro's 80th birthday

Turning 80 is a significant milestone, and for the iconic Robert De Niro, it was a moment to remember.

Tiffany Chen stood proudly by his side as they celebrated his eight-decade journey on August 17, 2023.

However, this was no ordinary celebration; it was a star-studded affair that brought some of Hollywood's biggest names together in his honor.

The guest list was a who's who of the entertainment world, featuring legends such as Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Christopher Walken, Martin Scorsese, Bette Midler, Jane Krakowski, and many more.