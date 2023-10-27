King Charles reign focuses on 'handing over the baton' to Prince William

Charles III, who ascended to the throne following his mother's demise in September 2022, has been dismissed as mere 'sandwich filling' between reign of the late Queen and future King Prince William.



The 74-year-old monarch's reign, according to royal commentators, will ensure the handover to the Prince and Princess of Wales will be "seamless". They believe the new King's reign could focus on "handing over the baton" to heir apparent Prince William.

Royal experts and historians began to speculate about the King's likely move soon after the his and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony in May and the "second" ceremony held in Scotland earlier this month during which Kate and William heavily centered.



To share her opinion on the situation, Kinsey Schofield, while speaking on the MAJESTEA podcast, said: "I do think that this is the King giving us a wink. He was saying that this is me acknowledging the future and I think it’s hopeful. I think it was beautiful."

Similarly, her co-host, royal commentator Cristo Foufas said: "I think this is also [the King saying] ‘I’m not going to be around for long."



"I don’t want to be morbid but I think that his reign will be much more about William and Kate… I think that their reign will be much more about almost handing over the baton already. Because you’ll remember the Queen didn’t really take a step back that much until much later on in her reign."

The commentator explained "It’s going to be so seamless you’re going to see so much of the Prince and Princess of Wales that actually this is barely going to be a transition. It’s just going to be consistency and stability and continuation of the Monarchy and I think people will like Charles for that."

Similarly on the Pod Save the King podcast, Russell Myers said he too believes Charles is simply preparing Britain for his eldest son to take the reigns, claiming: "Charles is a King, Monarch - he deserves the reverence of the late Queen in the same job almost but it just doesn’t feel like that, does it - because we know this guy.

"It’s almost like he’s not necessarily filling in but he’s almost like the sandwich filling between the Queen and Prince William," he added.

It to mention here that no British monarch in history has ever abdicated due to advanced age. Queen Elizabeth II continued working at the age of 96. However, her workload was reduced towards the end of her life as she was having trouble with mobility issues.