Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Hollywood move plans on halt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no plans to move from their Montecito abode anytime soon.
Despite reports claiming that the pair was looking to move closer to Hollywood, royal expert and Hello! magazine’s royal editor Emily Nash said that the reports were false.
"There is no plan to leave Montecito. They haven't been planning to move to Hollywood, they aren't moving to Hollywood, who knows what will happen in the future,” she said on A Right Royal podcast.
As for what the pair planned in their next big career move, it was reported that the couple was set to make a movie adaptation of Carley Fortune’s book Meet Me at the Lake.
However, Nash said that no news on the production of the film was likely due to ongoing events in Hollywood.
“There has been a little something called writer's strike going on for the last several months. And of course, no progress has been made as a result," she said.
