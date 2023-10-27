Meghan Markle, Prince Harry engage in new skirmish

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both have different ideas

'Homesick' Prince Harry and ambitious Meghan Markle's new fight has emerged over their Christmas plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned from their romantic getaway, have cut off some of their closest family members and are reportedly clashing over who to spend the festivities with this year.

Meghan and Harry both have different ideas of who to spend the holidays with as the couple, who settled down in the US following their exit from the royal family, want to celebrate the event with the people of their choice.

In recent months, it's been widely reported by sources that King Charles III's youngest son Harry is "homesick" and really misses London which is where he grew up as a child in the royal family. This has been followed by reports of the Duke house hunting in the UK .

It's being claimed that Prince William's younger brother wants to purchase a property in his home country that he and his wife Meghan will fund themselves.

Harry and Meghan currently live in Montecito, California with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Lilibet and Archie have only been surrounded by their immediate family and very few extended family members including their grandmother Doria Ragland and Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale. Meghan cut off the rest of her family, including her estranged father Thomas Markle and her half sister Samantha Markle, leaving the pair furious.

On the other hand, Harry, who's miles away from his royal relatives, fell out with his older brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton meaning Archie and Lilibet do not have any contact with their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Despite Harry's alleged desire to return to the UK and have his children build closer relationships with their family across the Atlantic, Meghan is said to have no desire to return to England. Sources told Woman that "Harry loves his wife and children, he is happy but he really misses the UK."

Royal biographer Emily Andrews told the publication the former Suits actress was "unable to control her image" in the UK, but in America she is closer to Hollywood and is "enjoying being a celebrity."