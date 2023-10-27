 
Friday October 27, 2023
Taylor Swift over the moon after achieving BILLIONAIRE status amid epic Eras Tour

Taylor Swift one of the few performers to reach billionaire status from her music

By Nola Miller
October 27, 2023

File Footage

Taylor Swift has recently celebrated momentous moment in her career as she officially reached billionaire status after monumental Eras Tour and music catalog release

According to Bloomberg report, Swift, who is a part of ten-digit club, has become one of the few performers who accomplished the milestone “through music and performing alone”.

The outlet reported that the Grammy winner’s net worth increased due to music catalog release and epic Eras Tour – marking it to be the highest grossing tour in history.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift’s 53 concerts that she performed in United States this year “added to $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product”.

The outlet added that the analysis was “a conservative one as it’s based on figures publicly known including real estate portfolio, streaming deals, etc”.

Earlier in August, SeatGeek told US News that the average price of an Eras Tour resale ticket was $1,619.

Washington Post also reported that the Eras Tour set the star a staggering $4.1 billion, making Swift one of the first performers to make this much in history.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s paycheck will also soar after her movie hit theatres on October 13 after “raking in” over $80 million in advanced sales. For now, it’s whopping $130 million worldwide.

