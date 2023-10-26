Netflix's 'Gotti' crime documentary receives rave reviews from viewers

Netflix's latest crime documentary, Gotti, has taken the streaming platform by storm, earning widespread acclaim from viewers and critics alike.

The documentary delves into the life and crimes of one of the most notorious gangsters in American history, John Gotti, and has quickly become a 'must-watch' for true crime enthusiasts.

The three-part series premiered on October 24 and has quickly become one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform.

Gotti is told from both sides of the law, with interviews with former FBI agents, prosecutors, and mobsters. The series chronicles Gotti's rise to power as the head of the Gambino crime family, as well as his eventual downfall and conviction for racketeering and murder.

Netflix viewers have taken to social media to praise the documentary, calling it a "must-watch" and "compelling."

One viewer wrote: "Get Gotti on Netflix is a fantastic doc," while another raved, "If you're into mob shows/movies I'd definitely recommend Get Gotti on Netflix."

Another impressed fan tweeted: "Get Gotti is a must-watch on Netflix. Love these style of documentaries."

A true crime fan noted: "I thought I knew all about John Gotti, but Get Gotti on Netflix proved me wrong. Compelling stuff."

A person expressed disappointment with the docuseries as they were expecting more innovative and groundbreaking information: "Get Gotti is a very enjoyable watch, doesn't cover anything ground-breaking but great footage of the trial and culture around Gotti at the time."