Rylan Clark to make HUGE return to ITV This Morning after Holly Willoughby exit

Rylan Clark will reportedly grace This Morning with his presence next week - as bosses search for Holly Willoughby's replacement.

The TV star is said to be back on the iconic blue sofa next week alongside Josie Gibson as he covers for the usual presenters during the holiday period.

The show had been presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for years, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary taking on the Friday slot each week.

Josie has been a regular presenter on the show alongside the likes of Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes and many more names - but Rylan is said to be back next week.

Rylan will present the show alongside Josie from Monday through Thursday next week as part of holiday cover, with Alison and Dermot having taken the bulk of the presenting role since Holly stepped down for her family.