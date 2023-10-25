PCB begins registration of foreign players for PSL 9

Multan Sultans' Rilee Rossouw (R) plays a shot as Lahore Qalandars' wicketkeeper Sam Billings watches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket final match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — AFP

The registration of foreign players for participation in the 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been started, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.



The cricket governing body also announced that the renewal of the categories of the local players will be finalised and published soon.

"The registration window for foreign players has opened for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League, which is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March," PCB stated in an official statement.

Following the category renewals, the trade and retention window will be opened. Once the trade and retention window is open, the pick order for the player draft for the upcoming season will also be shared.

The retentions and trades are to be finalised ahead of the PSL 9 Player Draft, which has been tentatively scheduled for mid-December, after the completion of the National T20. The final of the National T20 is set to be played on 10 December in Karachi.

Earlier, the PCB confirmed the window for the 2024 edition of PSL last month. The final schedule will be confirmed in the next meeting.

The upcoming ninth season will be played with six teams. No additional team will be added in the upcoming season.

For the promotion and support of women's cricket, the PCB will continue to explore opportunities for women's league or exhibition matches during PSL.

It was also decided that the PCB will continue to work closely with the franchises to explore alternative venues as a part of contingency planning.

As per sources, PSL will not be shifted to Dubai due to elections or any other reason. All the franchises have agreed not to move the PSL elsewhere.

If matches are feared to be affected due to elections, the schedule of PSL will be changed.