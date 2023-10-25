Cipher case: Imran Khan feels safe in jail, says special court judge

A convoy of vehicles carrying the special court judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, arrives at the Adiala Jail for the hearing of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, in Rawalpindi on October 23, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Special court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan told him he feels safe in the jail following a conversation between the two that lasted an hour upon their last meeting.

"I spoke to the PTI chairman for an hour in the Attock jail. He said he feels safe in the jail," the judge said, responding to Khan's lawyer and party's spokesperson for legal affairs, Naeem Haider Panjotha.

Judge Zulqarnain also told Panjotha to ask Khan about the aforementioned conversation, adding that the statement regarding his safety is also to be shown to the jail superintendent.

The judge's remarks came in the courtroom where Panjotha had filed a petition seeking permission for PTI lawyers to meet with the party's chief.

Judge Zulqarnain, who is overseeing the case in the special court established under the Official Secrets Act 2023, approved the petition by Khan's lawyer and issued instructions to the jail superintendent to ensure their meeting.

'Lawyers not allowed to meet PTI chairman in jail'



Earlier when Panjotha requested the court to accept his plea, he said: "Your orders are not executed, lawyers are not allowed to meet PTI chairman in jail."



Responding to Khan's counsel, the judge said there are administrative matters, which are conducted in the jail as per the jail manual.

Panjotha told the judge that the jail superintendent would follow his orders.

"If there are meetings of more lawyers with the PTI chairman, then matters have to be considered," the judge responded.

Panjotha also complained the cipher case is being operated in a secret manner, with even journalists not allowed to report.

"The cipher case is under the Official Secrets Act. We didn't make [the law], it is from 1923," the judge said.

"If not journalists, the lawyer at least should be allowed to attend the hearing in the jail," the PTI lawyer insisted.

The judge said journalists are respectable and he has no issue with them covering the case in jail.



"The courtroom in Adiala jail is very small," Panjotha remarked.

The judge told the lawyer that he had already gotten the wall of Khan's cell taken down and if they also wanted the entire cell to be torn down.

The PTI lawyer said the government is making excuses to present Khan at the judicial complex. He added that the jail superintendent talks about a threat to the PTI chief's life.

"PTI chairman is an important personality and his life must be protected," the judge remarked.



Panjotha complained that Khan had not received security and that the matter was still pending in the high court. "They have provided complete security to Nawaz Sharif.

The lawyer said the PTI chief would arrange his security on his own, lamenting that the administration is not fulfilling its responsibility to do so.

According to the law, the judge said, the deposed prime minister's life is to be protected.

The judge remarked that the case is going very smoothly so far with Khan's life being protected.

It should be noted that both Khan and his party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted by the special court on October 23.

Both the PTI leaders were indicted after they had moved a petition under CrPC 265-D to stop the indictment. The judge while rejecting the petitions stated that the hearing was fixed for indictment and went ahead with it.

Once the charges are framed, the evidence of the prosecution is recorded and the case trial begins. Subsequently, the testimonies and statements of the accused are recorded by the court.

In line with the procedure, the court issued notices to the witnesses to appear on October 27 and adjourned the hearing till then.

According to sources, Qureshi and Khan have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Khan, Qureshi behind bars

In August of this year, Khan and Qureshi were booked under the Official Secrets Act 1923 in the cipher case after the FIA invoked Section 5 of the said law. The diplomatic cable reportedly went missing from Imran's possession. According to the former ruling party, the cable contained a threat from the US to topple the PTI’s government.

Khan and Qureshi are currently in Adiala jail on judicial remand in the cipher case.

Khan was taken into custody after being sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case on August 5, 2023. Initially, he was kept in Attock jail but later he was moved to Adiala jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IHC on August 29 had suspended the sentence handed down to the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.