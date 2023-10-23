The Markle Claw: Inside Meghan's way to control Prince Harry

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has brought forth questions of the couple’s dynamic as the pair have been known to express their love for each other in public but have their puzzling moments too.



Chief royal correspondent Jack Royston wrote for Newsweek and laid bare the couple's relationship, which has largely been under scrutiny as it was marred by talks of divorce along with claims of the Suits actress wanting to control her husband.

"The couple then put on a major public display of affection at the Invictus Games, Harry's tournament for wounded veterans, in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September which blew much of the gossip out of the water," he wrote of rumours of Prince Harry and Meghan's crumbling marriage.

"There remain, however, constant videos analyzing their body language, many of which rely on slowing down mobile phone footage from public engagements to dissect blink-and-you'll-miss-it interactions."

He went on to elaborate how many of those interactions have brought upon questions of Meghan seemingly wanting to control her husband.

"The main theme, for those with little time to research such sinkholes, is that Meghan controls Harry, pushing herself in front of him, or holding him back with what some TikTok users have termed 'the Markle claw.'"