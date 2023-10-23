VIDEO: Mocking their pain, Israeli TikToker accuses Gaza moms of faking children’s deaths

An Israeli makeup artist posted a video suggesting that Palestinian mothers in besieged Gaza staged fatalities of their babies, making a mockery of the humanitarian crisis suffered by Palestinians.



Gaza's health ministry reported on Monday that Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 5,087 Palestinians, including 2,055 children, since October 7. It also noted that 15,273 have been injured.



Israel said Monday it had launched more than 300 strikes on the Gaza Strip within 24 hours, killing dozens according to the Hamas rulers of the besieged Palestinian territory.

About a dozen trucks carrying desperately needed aid — the third convoy in three days — arrived inside Gaza from Egypt on Monday through Rafah, Gaza's only crossing not controlled by Israel.

The United States, which has brokered the entry of the aid convoys, has vowed a "continued flow" of relief goods into Gaza, where Israel has cut off most water as well as food, power and fuel.

Fighting raged unabated overnight after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed again that Israel would "erase Hamas" and as a full-scale ground invasion looms.

Gaza's Hamas-controlled government media office said that "more than 60 were martyred in the raids" during the night — including 17 in a single strike that hit a house in northern Gaza — and at least 10 others were killed in new strikes on Monday morning.

The Israeli military said it had hit "over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip" in the 24 hours up to Monday morning.

It said the targets "included tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centres" as well as "military compounds and observation posts" used by Islamic Jihad, another militant group.

Rafah resident Mohammed Abu Sabalah said he had returned home from the local mosque after dawn prayers Monday and that "a quarter of an hour later there was a bombing".

"We couldn´t see anything because of the thick smoke," he said, adding that "we thank God that we've emerged safe and sound" with "only a few windows and doors destroyed" in his house.

Israeli forces are massed near the Gaza border, and smaller units have already carried out limited incursions, targeting Hamas and hoping to rescue hostages, whose number Israel now estimates at 222.

Tensions have been inflamed in the occupied West Bank, where 95 Palestinians have been killed in clashes involving Israeli security forces or settlers since fighting began in Gaza, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.