Jason Kelce reveals why he can’t invite Taylor Swift to podcast

Jason Kelce is hesitant to bring Taylor Swift on his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce.



When asked about his dream podcast guest in an interview by NFL on NBC, Jason said that his “gonna keep it easy.”

“I can’t say Taylor Swift, come on, that’s too obvious [and] Travis will kill me,” he said.

Due to this, Jason chose his aunt Judy as the No. 1 draft pick for the podcast. “We gotta get Aunt Judy,” he added. “I’m gonna keep it easy.”

Last year, 34-year-olds Jason and Travis started their NFL commentary podcast, where they discuss the top weekly plays in the league.

Ever since Swift and Travis began dating, their public date nights and her attendance at his Kansas City Chiefs games have been the subject of recaps in the "New Heights" podcast episodes.

In a July podcast episode, Travis initially showed interest in the Grammy winner, stating that he attended her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs, but failed to give her a homemade friendship bracelet.

After a few private dates and some time spent getting to know each other, Travis asked her to come see him "rock the stage" at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift sat in his private box next to his mother, Donna Kelce, for her first Chiefs game last month.