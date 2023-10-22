Amanda Holden expresses sadness regarding David Walliams' Britain's Got Talent exit

Amanda Holden expresses her sadness regarding David Walliams' departure from Britain's Got Talent and emphasizes her affection for the comedian, along with fellow judge Alesha Dixon.
David, aged 52, opted to exit the ITV talent competition after having to issue an apology for using offensive language to describe an elderly contestant in 2022.
Presently, he is pursuing legal action against his former employers on the show and has purportedly accused Fremantle, a London-based production company responsible for the reality series, of an unlawful breach of data protection.
While Amanda, aged 52, implies that there might be some tensions between David and his former boss Simon Cowell, she maintains that he holds a special place in her heart.
She told The Sun: 'We love David. Well, Alesha and I love David.
'It was sad when he went. I’m in touch with him. Always. We’re always supportive of David.'
It comes after Britain's Got Talent insiders said David was 'warned about his behaviour' before his off-colour remarks about the show's contestants were made public - resulting in his departure.
