Britney Spears makes Instagram comeback amid explosive memoir revelations

Britney Spears, who deactivated her account following the explosive revelations made in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, returned to the social media application.



The 41-year-old singer frequently shared dancing videos while wearing short dresses, lingerie, and bikinis.



As her comeback, Britney dropped the similar video in which she was seen holding her "snapped" dress from the back.



"CLASSIC!!! This dress!!! It snapped in the back when I started shooting, OF COURSE!!! I’ve waited three years to wear it … have no idea why??" she wrote in the caption.



As per media reports, the Toxic singer’s upcoming explosive memoir covered her painful journey including her abortion after falling pregnant with her ex Justin Timberlake's baby.



Before disabling her Instagram profile, the Criminal singer issued an apology to her fans, saying, "My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means."



"I don't like the headlines I am reading... that's exactly why I quit the business four years ago! Most of the book is from 20 years ago... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here!!!" she added.



The singer continued by expressing her desire for her book to "enlighten people" who are feeling isolated, wounded, or misunderstood.

Britney's autobiography is scheduled to be launched on October 24.