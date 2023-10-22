Olivia Culpo wants babies right after ‘wedding day’

Olivia Culpo can’t wait to be a mom after marriage.



The model revealed her plans in a GRWM TikTok video on Friday, saying that she plans on becoming a mother as soon as she and her football pro fiancé, Christian McCaffrey are done with their wedding.

“I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately,” she said with a smile in her makeup clip.

Due to her endometriosis, a painful illness in which cells resembling the lining of the uterus proliferate outside of the uterus, Culpo had previously expressed concerns about becoming pregnant.

In an attempt to treat her endometriosis, she underwent surgery in August 2020.

After that, Culpo thanked the San Francisco 49ers player in her TikTok video for being the love of her life.

“For a while, I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette, but here we are now,” she gushed.

The “Culpo Sisters” star further urged her viewers to “pray” for their “future husband.”

“That’s what worked for me. I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way,'” she said.







