Maren Morris shares cryptic post after filing for divorce from Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris's life has been going through one of the major blows as she ended her marital life with her music star husband Ryan Hurd just days ago.

On Friday, the I Could Use A Love Song star shared an inspirational quote to Instagram that gave fans insight on her state of mind.

The quote features the partially crossed-out text, 'It will be fine,' before the words 'it will just be, and when it is, you will face what's necessary.'

In what could be another reference to her personal life, the Arlington, Texas native posted a couple of selfies wearing a black baseball cap with the lyrics to Celine Dion's hit It's All Coming Back to Me Now, according to People.

She sounded confident that most of her fans and followers saw into its meaning, writing, 'this hat needs no explanation but...' across the bottom of the photo.

'There were nights when the wind was so cold,' it read on the front of the baseball cap. It would be added to an Instagram carousel along with the caption: 'Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends…"

The Middle hitmaker filed for divorce from the singer-songwriter on October 2 after just over five years of marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences', according to court papers obtained by Us Weekly.