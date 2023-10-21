Kim Kardashian always felt ‘lonely’ during six years of marriage to Kanye West

File Footage

Kim Kardashian felt lonely living with Kanye West during her six-year marriage.



A source close to the SKIMS founder told Life & Style, “When they were married, Kim spent a lot of nights alone.”

“It was incredibly lonely for her when he'd go off for weeks at a time to work on music or focus on himself or dive into a project alone,” spilled an insider.

The source mentioned that Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, “didn’t feel that romantic connection to him anymore”.

“It was mostly that they just ended up like acquaintances. The spark was gone,” shared an insider.

In previous interview, Kim pointed out that she never looked at her marriage as a failure.

Addressing Kanye’s anti-Semitic comments, Kim stated, “Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help. You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.”

“It's OK to have those different views. It's why the world goes but if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's OK to realise that this life is so short," explained the reality star.

Reflecting on her relationship with Kanye, Kim added, “Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful.”