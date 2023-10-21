Sofia Vergara attends Kim Kardashian birthday party with mystery man

Sofia Vergara made an appearance at Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday bash in Beverly Hills on Friday evening, and she was joined by a male companion.

It's the first time the 51-year-old beauty, who recently had a delightful trip to Paris, has been publicly seen with a date since her separation from husband Joe Manganiello in July.

For her night out, the Colombian-born star showcased her ample chest in a strapless, lacy black corset. She matched the alluring top with deep purple velvet pants and completed the look with open-toe black high heels.

Her male companion sported a dark, long-sleeved shirt and a pair of faded jeans. As an America's Got Talent judge, Vergara maintained her typical stunning appearance with a tasteful matte makeup look.

Manganiello, 46, and Vergara tied the knot in 2015 and never had children together.

After seven years of marriage, they announced their divorce in a joint statement shared with Page Six.

They said: 'We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.'